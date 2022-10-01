Walmart in Loganville, GA is hiring

Walmart in Loganville has openings in the store, in health and in maintenance. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walmart career website on Sept. 30, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Store Jobs
- Stocking & Unloading 09/22/22
- Auto Care Center 09/22/22
- Online Orderfilling and Delivery 09/28/22
- Fuel Station 09/23/22
- General Merchandise 09/22/22
- Hourly Supervisor and Training 09/30/22
- Food & Grocery 09/30/22
- Cashier & Front End Services 09/12/22
Walmart Health
- Health and Wellness 09/22/22
- (USA) Community Success Lead – Walmart Health 08/12/22
- Primary Care Physician 09/08/22
- Dental Assistant – WM Health 08/09/22
Maintenance
- Service Shop Entry Technician Various Locations 05/30/22
- Service Shop Technician III Various Locations 05/30/22
- Service Shop Preventative Maintenance Technician Various Locations 05/30/22
- Service Shop Repair Technician Various Locations 05/30/22
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.