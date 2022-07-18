Walmart in Loganville is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walmart career website on July 13, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Auto Care Center
- Stocking & Unloading
- Fuel Station
- Online Orderfilling and Delivery
- General Merchandise
- Food & Grocery
- Hourly Supervisor and Training
- Cashier & Front End Services
- (USA) Care Host – WM Health – Medical Office Assistant
- (USA) Certified Medical Assistant – WM Health
- Primary Care Physician – PRN
- (USA) Dental Hygienist – Walmart Health – Loganville
- Health and Wellness
- Service Shop Entry Technician
- Service Shop Technician III
- Service Shop Preventative Maintenance Technician
- Service Shop Repair Technician
