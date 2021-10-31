Walmart in Monroe has many current job postings

Walmart in Monroe is hiring and has many current job postings, including in-store, pharmacy, health, distribution and fulfillment and auto center. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walmart career website on Oct. 30, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
- Auto Care Center
- Stocking & Unloading
- Online Orderfilling and Delivery
- Fuel Station
- General Merchandise
- Food & Grocery
- Hourly Supervisor and Training
- Cashier & Front End Services
- Distribution Warehouse and Maintenance
- Specialized Roles
- Administration and Clerical
- Yard Truck and City Driver
- Freight Handler
- Power Equipment Operator
- Health and Wellness
- (USA) Operations Manager, Environmental, Health, and Safety – DC/FC
- Dentist – PRN
- Dentist
- (USA) Operations Manager – Fleet (transportation)
- (USA) Medical Assistant, Walmart Health – Monroe
- (USA) Operations Manager – Floor (grocery)
- (USA) Treatment Coordinator – Walmart Health (MONROE, GA)
- (USA) Nurse Practitioner, WM Health (Ft)
- (USA) Area Manager – Floor
- (USA) Area Manager – Quality Assurance/systems (grocery)
- (USA) Operations Manager – Floor (grocery)
- (USA) Staff Pharm (Hrly)
- (USA) Area Manager – Floor
- (USA) Area Manager – Floor (grocery)
