Walmart in Monroe has many current job postings in the store as well as the distribution center. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walmart career website on April 10, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
- Cashier & Front End Services
- Stocking & Unloading
- General Merchandise
- Food & Grocery
- Hourly Supervisor and Training
- Fuel Station
- Health & Wellness
- Auto Care Center
- Maintenance and Custodial
- Yard Truck and City Driver
- Administration and Clerical
- Freight Handler
- Power Equipment Operator
- Specialized Roles
- Online Orderfilling and Delivery
- Cashier & Front End Services
- Specialized Roles
- Administration and Clerical
- Freight Handler
- Yard Truck and City Driver
- Power Equipment Operator
- Maintenance and Custodial
- Auto Care Center
- Area Manager-QA/Systems (G)
- Area Manager-Floor (Grocery)
- (USA) Optometric Technician – Walmart Health Centers – Monroe
- Optometrist- Walmart Health
- Dentist
- (USA) Care Host – Walmart Health
- Manager, Quality Control – Sam’s Club Fresh
- (USA) Medical Assistant, Walmart Health – Monroe
- (USA) Dental Hygienist – Walmart Health – Monroe, GA
- Truck Driver
- Food & Grocery
- Cashier & Front End Services
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.