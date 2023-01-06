Walmart in Monroe is hiring

Walmart in Monroe has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Jan. 5, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Online Orderfilling and Delivery
- Stocking & Unloading
- Auto Care Center
- Fuel Station
- General Merchandise
- Food & Grocery
- Hourly Supervisor and Training
- Cashier & Front End Services
- Freight Handler
- Specialized Roles
- Yard Truck and City Driver
- Power Equipment Operator
- Diesel Truck/Trailer Mechanic
- Administration and Clerical
- Distribution Warehouse Maintenance
- (USA) Dental Assistant – WM Health
- (USA) Care Host – WM Health – Medical Office Assistant
- (USA) Certified Medical Assistant – WM Health
- (USA) Staff Pharmacist (hourly)
- (USA) Store Lead (Non-Complex) – Wm, Management
- (USA) Area Manager – Floor (Grocery)
- (USA) Dental Hygienist – WM Health
- (USA) Area Manager – Floor (grocery)
- (USA) Operations Manager – Floor (grocery)
- (USA) Area Manager – Floor (grocery)
- (USA) Community Success Lead – Walmart Health
- Primary Care Physician
- Independent Optometrist – Walmart
- Health and Wellness
- Service Shop Entry Technician
- Service Shop Technician III
- Service Shop Preventative Maintenance Technician
- Service Shop Repair Technician
