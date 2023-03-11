Walmart in Monroe is hiring

Walmart in Monroe has many current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walmart Career site on March 11, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Stocking & Unloading
- Auto Care Center
- Fuel Station
- Online Orderfilling and Delivery
- General Merchandise
- Hourly Supervisor and Training
- Food & Grocery
- Cashier & Front End Services
- Administration and Clerical
- Freight Handler
- Specialized Roles
- Power Equipment Operator
- Yard Truck and City Driver
- Distribution Warehouse Maintenance
- Diesel Truck/Trailer Mechanic
- Health and Wellness
- (USA) Nurse Practitioner – PRN
- (USA) Human Resource Office/training Manager (fashion, Grocery, Import, Regional, Returns, Sam’s, Wm.com)
- (USA) Area Manager – Quality Assurance/systems (grocery)Distribution and Fulfillment CentersMONROE, GA03/01/23
- (USA) Dental Hygienist – WM Health
- (USA) Area Manager – Floor (grocery)Distribution and Fulfillment CentersMONROE, GA12/05/22
- Primary Care PhysicianWalmart HealthMONROE, GA12/05/22
- (USA) Dental Assistant – WM HealthWalmart Health MONROE, GA09/19/22
- Service Shop Entry TechnicianVarious Locations 05/30/22
- Service Shop Preventative Maintenance Technician Various Locations 05/30/22
- Service Shop Repair Technician Various Locations 05/30/22
- Service Shop Technician IIIVarious Locations 05/30/22
