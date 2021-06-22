Walmart in Monroe is hiring in the distribution center and at the store

There are several current job postings for Walmart in Monroe – in Distribution as well as in the store and health and wellness centers. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walmart Career website on June 21, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
- Maintenance and Custodial -DISTRIBUTION AND FULFILLMENT CENTERS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- Online Order filling and Delivery WALMART STORE JOBS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- Hourly Supervisor and Training WALMART STORE JOBS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- Health & WellnessWALMART STORE JOBS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- General Merchandise WALMART STORE JOBS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- Auto Care Center WALMART STORE JOBS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- Yard Truck and City Driver DISTRIBUTION AND FULFILLMENT CENTERS MONROE, GA04/26/21
- Power Equipment Operator DISTRIBUTION AND FULFILLMENT CENTERS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- Specialized Roles DISTRIBUTION AND FULFILLMENT CENTERS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- Stocking & Unloading WALMART STORE JOBS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- Freight Handler DISTRIBUTION AND FULFILLMENT CENTERS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- Fuel Station WALMART STORE JOBS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- Food & Grocery WALMART STORE JOBS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- Administration and Clerical DISTRIBUTION AND FULFILLMENT CENTERS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- Cashier & Front End Services WALMART STORE JOBS MONROE, GA 04/26/21
- Human Resource Office Mgr (G) DISTRIBUTION AND FULFILLMENT CENTERS MONROE, GA06/15/21
- Meat & Produce Shipping Area Manager-Floor (Grocery) DISTRIBUTION AND FULFILLMENT CENTERS MONROE, GA06/15/21
- FZ Dairy Deli Area Manager-Floor (Grocery) DISTRIBUTION AND FULFILLMENT CENTERS MONROE, GA06/15/21
- Dry Shipping Area Manager-Floor (Grocery) DISTRIBUTION AND FULFILLMENT CENTERS MONROE, GA06/15/21
- (USA) Care Host – Walmart Health WALMART HEALTH MONROE, GA 02/17/21
- (USA) Medical Assistant, Walmart Health WALMART HEALTH MONROE, GA 06/09/21
- Optometrist- Walmart Health OPTICAL MONROE, GA 03/16/21
- Dentist WALMART HEALTH MONROE, GA 04/06/21
- (USA) Dental Assistant, Expanded Functions 780 WALMART HEALTH MONROE, GA 05/27/21
- Environmental Health & Safety Operations Manager – Monroe, GA DISTRIBUTION AND FULFILLMENT CENTERS MONROE, GA06/01/21
