Walnut Grove Councilwoman Moncrief mounts a challenge for mayor

WALNUT GROVE, GA (Aug. 22, 2023) – Walnut Grove City Councilwoman Stephanie Moncrief has qualified to run for mayor of the city. She will be mounting a challenge to Incumbent Walnut Grove Mayor Mark Moore whose first term is up at the end of this year. Moore has qualified to run for re-election.

In making the announcement, Moncrief wrote, “I love our Walnut Grove community and firmly believe we are stronger together. I have been honored to spend the past 17 years serving our community through numerous volunteer and leadership roles, including almost 4 years on the City Council. I am blessed that I have been in a position to devote my time toward the betterment of our city.

Stephanie Moncrief

“I am excited today to continue that commitment by announcing my campaign for Mayor. I believe it is time for a change in leadership. We need a Mayor who will work collaboratively with the Council, our staff, our citizens, and the community at large to develop a common vision and plan to secure a prosperous future for Walnut Grove – one that respects the desires of our citizens, maintains our small town charm, protects taxpayers, and adheres to the highest levels of transparency, respect, and accountability,” she added.

Moncrief has served on the Walnut Grove City Council since 2020 when she was elected with 99 votes. She was elected as one of the at-large candidates to serve her first term at the same time as Moore was initially elected mayor. She currently also serves as mayor-pro-tem.

Moncrief’s seat will now be up for grabs as she mounts her challenge for mayor. By 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, two candidates had qualified to run for city council – Rachel Davis and Maxine McClanahan.

Moncrief said she believes in measured growth and would like to be in a position to guide the city through the growth that is obviously coming.

“The reality is that the City of Walnut Grove is on the cusp of tremendous growth, and we only have one shot to get it right. If we grow too fast and without a plan, we will find ourselves in a precarious position having to deal with many of the challenges that other cities now find themselves in. I believe in slow, measured growth that takes into account the desires of the citizens of Walnut Grove. We can honor that while also bringing the right kind of growth like restaurants, shops, and community events, but I do not believe that we should become the next Atlanta-style community with 5-story buildings and a concrete jungle. As Mayor, I will do my best to make sure Walnut Grove grows in the right way and remains a place where we want to raise our children – just like my husband and I did,” she said.

“Today, we have no common vision and no master plan. We have a Mayor that acts as if it’s his way or no way. With plans for a large roundabout at the intersection of 138 & 81, a planned Walton County Park, approved developments around the city, a final housing phase underway at the Enclave, a new gas station, new businesses that will be built along 138 in front of the Enclave, and new housing that may be coming in, we must be prepared. We need to be sure how our decisions will affect our roadways, traffic, utilities, neighborhood, schools and taxes, and we have to ensure that we put our citizens first,” Moncrief said, concluding, “As Mayor, I will work with city officials, stakeholders, and citizens to put a plan in place to guide our city to a bright and prosperous future. I will be open, honest, respectful, and fully committed to doing what is right for the people and businesses of Walnut Grove.”

More About Stephanie Moncrief

Stephanie Moncrief has been proud to call Walnut Grove home for nearly 20 years. She and her husband Bobby chose to make Walnut Grove their home and the place where they raised their two sons, Bobby and William, because of its small-town charm, sense of community, good people, and quality of life. Both of their kids attended and graduated from our Walnut Grove Schools.

Committed to our community and to service, Stephanie has relentlessly volunteered her time over the years for the betterment of the City of Walnut Grove and our schools. Through the years, she has served as a PTO President, Fundraising Committee Co-Chair of the Walnut Grove Touchdown Club, Emerald Cove HOA President and Treasurer, Fundraising Chair for the WGHS Football Annual Chick-fil-A Golf Tournament, and currently serves on the Walnut Grove High School Council/Parent Advisory Committee. For her tireless service, she has received the Walton County Impact Award, twice, a recognition given to community members “for significant, lasting and ongoing contributions to the students of the Walton County School District”.

Stephanie was elected to the City Council in 2020. In her time on the City Council, she has acquired immense knowledge about City Government by attending training classes, learning from other city officials, asking questions, and through a lot of research. She has been an advocate for citizens, taxpayers, and common-sense, transparent government.