Walnut Grove Facility to be State-of-the-Art

The Grove facility will give area residents to chance to enjoy everything a state-of-the-art facility offers. County officials were given an update on the Walton County Parks and Recreation facility which will be constructed in two phases.

The Walnut Grove facility will feature numerous attractions including a softball complex, an amphitheater, a splash pad, teen center and walking trails. Phase II of the project will also feature soccer fields and tennis courts. The property for the facility was donated to the county by Reliant Homes.

The Grove will also feature a skate park which will feature different areas for various skill levels. There will be an area for beginners as well as an area for advanced skaters. The amphitheater will host concerts and other events. Can handle between 3,500-5,000 people or for smaller events. Food trucks will used and community events will have access to tents and electricity.

A playground complex will also be a feature at the new park. A master plan in 2022 shows the main entrance will be off Hwy. 81. There will be traffic signals and other improvements installed. The community center will be in two phases. The second phase will include a gym and basketball courts.

The facility will feature administration area, activity center, game room, fitness room and kitchen. The splash pad will be available for rent for parties or other events. It will also be used as a revenue generator. Parks and Recreation officials wanted to have equipment used for older kids such as larger slides.

The new park will be located on property on Highway 81 next to Walton County Fire Rescue 3 – once the location of Corn Dawgs. A donation of about 126 acres from 81 Investment Company, LLC and MFT Land Investments, LLC on Dec. 17, 2021 cleared the way for the project.