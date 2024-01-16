Walnut Grove, Ga seeks worker and supervisory positions for the Public Works Dept.

The City of Walnut Grove seeks worker and supervisory positions for the city’s Public Works Department. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Public Works / Maintenance.

The City of Walnut Grove is currently accepting applications for worker and supervisory positions for the Public Works Department. The purpose of this position is to perform landscaping, maintenance work and repairs to city equipment and facilities.

Be at least 18 years of age

• High School Diploma or equivalent

• High School Diploma or equivalent Possession of a valid Driver’s License.

Ability to work 40 hours per week; including nights and weekends as necessary



Applications and resumes will be accepted at City Hall (2581 Leone Ave Loganville GA 30052), or via email to cityclerk@cityofwalnutgrove.com.

