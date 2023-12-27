Walnut Grove High School among GASSP 2023 Breakout High Schools

Contributed photo

The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals (GASSP) named Walnut Grove High School among its 2023 Breakout High Schools. In addition, the school earned the highest designation awarded by GASSP and was tapped as the 2023 GASSP Distinguished Breakout High School.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, passion, and innovation displayed by our incredible team,” said Principal Lindsey Allen. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to each member of our staff for their unwavering dedication and commitment to our students’ success. Their hard work and innovative spirit have truly set Walnut Grove apart, and this recognition as the GASSP Distinguished Breakout High School is a well-deserved honor.”

Breakout High Schools are selected based on documented success in implementing strategies aligned with three specific areas – collaborative leadership; personalization; and curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

The Distinguished Breakout School Award is an additional award given to one of the Breakout High Schools which further highlights the school’s exceptional achievements. This prestigious honor is a reflection of the school’s consistent efforts to go above and beyond to provide an outstanding learning experience for its students.

GASSP is Georgia’s oldest and largest educational leader organization that works to improve education by supporting secondary education administrative leaders. For more information on GASSP, visit www.gassp.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

