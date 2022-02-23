Walnut Grove High School teacher, Polly Holder receives prestigious Fulbright Award

Polly Holder receives Fulbright U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award to Mexico to support Mexican Elementary Teacher Trainees in Forming Action-Research Professional Development Plans

The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board announced that Walnut Grove High School Spanish teacher, Polly Holder, has been selected for the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Short-Term Program (Fulbright DAST).

Holder is one of 14 U.S. citizens who will travel to six countries around the world in 2022 on the Fulbright DAST Program. The Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Short-Term Program sends expert U.S. K–12 educators to participating countries to support projects in schools, teacher training colleges, government ministries, or educational nongovernmental organizations, as identified by U.S. Embassies and Fulbright Commissions.

As a Fulbrighter, Holder will share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the United States and Mexico. Fulbrighters expand their professional networks, often continuing collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between schools and institutions. Upon returning to their classrooms and schools in the United States, they share their stories and often become active supporters of international exchange, encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad. As Fulbright alumni, their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of esteemed professionals, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Fulbright alumni include 61 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, and 40 who have served as a head of state or government.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world. Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants from over 160 countries the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns. The primary source of funding for the Fulbright Program is an annual appropriation by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations and foundations in foreign countries and in the United States also provide direct and indirect support.

For further information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State, please visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright.