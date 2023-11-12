Walnut Grove lights up for Christmas on Nov. 18

From 3 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, members of the Walnut Grove community are invited to gather at Walnut Grove City Hall for an afternoon and evening of holiday celebration with games for the kids, a visit by Santa along with cookie decorating, hot chocolate and smore’s, popcorn, hayrides, music and Scoops and, of course, the lighting of the Christmas Tree.

The Tree Lighting is schedule to take place a 6:30 p.m., but the fun starts way before. Let Walnut Grove’s 2023 Tree Lighting Festival help get you into the Christmas spirit!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

