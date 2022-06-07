Walnut Grove Market Saturday to feature petting zoo

The market at Walnut Grove Park on Saturday will feature a petting zoo with about 25 small animals. There also will be an opportunity to adopt a dog as a local animal rescue group will be on site with some animals that are available for adoption.

The Walnut Grove Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 11 at the park located at 1021 Park Street, Loganville, in the Walnut Grove area.

