Walnut Grove Park Market begins next month and will run thru October

Walnut Grove Park Market will begin next month and will have dates each month until Oct. 8, 2022. There will be different events along the way with live music most months . Next month, the Easter bunny will be available to sit with and you can take your own photographs from 11 a.. until 2 p.m. at April 9 fair date. The plan is to have three different special event with each month’s vendors and possible performances or demonstrations – such as in April they also intend to have the Walnut Grove High School drama actors performing a few scenes from their upcoming play, Legally Blonde and a local guitarist to provide the live music.

In Ma, they hope to have information for local camps, activities and VBS to help parents with summer planning and possible performances. And there day of the fair, there also will be a blood drive at the nearby Masonic lodge.