Walnut Grove Park market in July will be a Bark in the Park

Walnut Grove Park Market on Saturday, July 8, is a Bark in the Park. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re looking for live music, vendors, food and a whole lot of family fun, you’re invited to drop by the Walnut Grove City Park at 1021 Park St., Loganville between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bring your pets (must be current on shots, on a leash and bring those potty clean up bags!).

Other fun items include Spread Your Wings photo opportunities, donated bird feeder kits to build from Home Depot, Hot Dog, Chips and Soda plates and Scoops Ice Cream.



There also will be markets in Walnut Grove park on Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14 with different themes each month. This project supports small businesses and offers a fun and relaxing environment.

