Walnut Grove Park Market Oct 8 will focus on Faith & Blue in honor off public safety

There also will be a voter registration and informational booth

Walnut Grove Park Markets began in May this year and have continued through the summer. The markets run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month from May through October. September was cancelled due to inclement weather so the final one will be this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

The theme to wrap up this season’s markets will be Faith & Blue, a tribute to our local public safety officials. There also will be a booth offering voter registration and information on the upcoming General Election in Walton County.

The market this Saturday also will include a visit by Elsa (from Frozen) to usher in the cooler weather from 11 a.m, to 1 p.m., sponsored by Hydraco LLC, and the Spread Your Wings photo wall will be there to again offer an opportunity to take a one of a kind photograph with angel wings. There will be the usual food, fun and vendors on hand including Scoops ice cream.

Walnut Grove Park is located at 1021 Park St., Loganville.