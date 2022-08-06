Walnut Grove Park Market Saturday will include a Back to School Bash

The August Market at Walnut Grove Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the city park at 1021 Park Street, Loganville Georgia. There will be the usual food, fun and vendors, including Hamburgers and Hot Dogs plates for a Lions Club fundraiser and Scoops will be on location to offer up ice cream.

This month also will include a Back to School Bash with a bounce house, games, bubbles and more. Rainbowsy the Clown will be at the Back to School Bash making balloon animals for the kids, sponsored by Dennis Mosely @ Avondale Mortgage.

Music will be provided by 2nd Round Music with Michael Pezent and the Spread Your Wings photo wall offers an opportunity to take a one of a kind photograph of the angel in you.

If you would like to vend at the August, Sept, and October Market complete the sample updated application below. ALL applications must be submitted to Walnut Grove City Hall, M-F call 770-787-0046. to apply.