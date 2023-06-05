Walnut Grove Park Market to feature Touch a Truck event Saturday

The June Market at Walnut Grove Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the city park at 1021 Park Street, Loganville Georgia. There will be the usual food, fun and vendors, including Hot Dog, chips and soda combo plates Lions fundraiser as well as the ice ice cream food truck by Scoops.

Some of the fun events for the little ones this month will include a visit by Rainbowsy the Clown and an opportunity to Touch a Truck and meet some of the hero first responders who crew them. The Spread Your Wings photo wall offers an opportunity to take a one of a kind photograph with angel wings.