Walnut Grove Park Markets begin Saturday, April 9 with a visit this month by the Easter Bunny

Walnut Grove Park Markets are set to begin this weekend and will have dates each month until Oct. 8, 2022. The market this Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will have vendors, live music, a bounce house and hot dogs and hamburger plates available as well as ice cream from Scoops. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. the Easter bunny will be available to sit with and you can take your own photographs.

The plan is to have three different special event with each month’s vendors and possible performances or demonstrations along with live music and performances by the Walnut Grove High School drama actors.