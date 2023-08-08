Walnut Grove Park Market Saturday will include a Back to School Bash

Walnut Grove Park Market on Saturday will be the annual Back to School Bash! They will have school supplies and water cups for students (as long as they last!) You are also invited to shop the artisan vendors.

And there will be a dunk tank! Word on the street is that some teachers, the football coach and possibly the Walnut Grove mayor, will be putting themselves at the mercy of the strongest pitching arm and the infamous dunk tank!

There will be the usual food, fun and vendors, including Hot Dogs plates for a Lions Club fundraiser and Scoops will be on location to offer up ice cream.

This event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the city park at 1021 Park Street, Loganville Georgia.