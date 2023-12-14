Walnut Grove to end the year with history making all-women City Council

First female mayor and all women city council take control in Walnut Grove Thursday

WALNUT GROVE, GA (Dec. 14, 2023) – By the end of the day Dec. 14, 2023, Walnut Grove will close its City Council calendar with an all-women City Council seated for the first time in its history. In fact, according to Councilwoman-elect Maxine McClanahan, it is also historic for Walton County and somewhat of a rarity in the state of Georgia.

“I do not believe Walton County has ever had any of our cities with an all-female council. In fact, my research finds that it is a rarity in the state. I have only turned up two occurrences, one in 1974 in Walthourville which was a council appointed (vs. elected) by the then Governor Jimmy Carter. There was an elected council for Pine Lake, GA a few years ago,” McClanahan said.

McClanahan, who was elected on Nov. 7, 2023, along with Rachel Davis as the two top vote-getters, will be seated on the Council Thursday.

Also historic for Walnut Grove, will be the swearing in and seating of Mayor-elect Stephanie Moncrief. Moncrief had stepped down from her seat on the council to challenge the incumbent mayor, Steven Mark Moore, for his seat. She beat him with 163 votes to his 98, making her the first female mayor of Walnut Grove.

Moncrief, McClanahan and Davis will be sworn in at the beginning of the final Walnut Grove City Council meeting of the year on Thursday. The three women will then join current city council members, Linda Pilgrim and Erica Miles, on the all-women Walnut Grove City Council to continue the business of the city.

