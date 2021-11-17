Walnut Grove Tree Lighting begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20

The Christmas Tree Lighting for the City of Walnut Grove is this Saturday, Nov. 20. The event begins at 4 p.m. at City Hall, located at 2581 Leone Ave SW, Loganville. Residents are invited by officials to “gather up your family, friends, & neighbors to make this your new Thanksgiving tradition right here in Walnut Grove! Come out and enjoy the big 3 S’s- Santa, S’mores, & Scoops along with great Christmas music, hot chocolate, coffee, treats, popcorn, games for the kids, vendors for shopping, and more!”

Parking is at Church at the Grove, on Walnut Grove Parkway, (the city hall area will be blocked off for safety). Attendees can take the hay ride or stroll the sidewalk to City Hall for the event.