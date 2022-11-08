Walnut Grove Tree Lighting Festival scheduled for Nov. 19

Tis the season……. already, and Walnut Grove is getting prepared. The Tree Lighting Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19. Between 3 – 7 p.m. the community is invited to visit with Santa, shop vendors, make s’mores, hot chocolate, popcorn, enjoy music or go for a hayride and have fun playing games.

If you are interested in being a vendor, contact the city at this link to submit an application or call 770-787-0046 to get your name on the list.