Walnut Grove’s all-women city council begins the city’s business

Walton County – Walnut Grove City Council, from left Councilwoman Maxine McClanahan, Councilwoman Erica Miles, Mayor Stephanie Moncrief and Councilwoman Rachel Davis. Not picture, but in attendance, was Councilwoman Linda Pilgrim. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

WALNUT GROVE, GA (Dec. 14, 2023) – Following the swearing-in of now Mayor Stephanie Moncrief, Councilwoman Rachel Davis and Councilwoman Maxine McClanahan, the full all-women Walnut Grove City Council took their seats Thursday night to begin the city’s business. Already seated were council members Linda Pilgrim and Erica Miles.

Moncrief, at the time in the capacity of mayor-pro tem, opened the City Council meeting in the absence of outgoing Mayor Steven Mark Moore. He did not attend the final meeting of his term. City Attorney Tony Powell then administered the Oath of Office to Moncrief, followed by Davis, who were each joined in the ceremony by their families. McClanahan, joined by former Walnut Grove city council member Carol Witcher, then also took the oath of office before taking her seat on the council.

Following what had been a somewhat contentious election season, on Nov. 7, 2023, Moncrief was able to defeat Moore for the mayor’s seat and McClanahan and Davis were the two top vote-getters in the field of four city council candidates with Ty Arnold and Dominic DiGrado coming up short.

With all the men out of the running, Walnut Grove City Council can now claim to be the first all-women city council in Walton County.

