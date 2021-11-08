Walsh from Loganville participates in Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibition

DAHLONEGA, GA (11/05/2021)– Ceramics, paintings, photographs, prints, textiles, and digital art celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month were part of an art exhibition on the University of North Georgia’s (UNG) Dahlonega Campus.

Hosted by UNG’s Office of Multicultural Student Affairs and the Department of Visual Arts, the Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibition ran from Oct. 4-15 in the new MSA Dahlonega Campus office. A showcase featuring 17 artworks, mostly from students, was held on Oct. 4 to unveil the exhibition in room 104 of the Hoag Student Center.

“We wanted UNG students to be involved so we could show the diversity of Hispanic culture,” Wade Manora Jr., director of MSA, said. “It helps students feel more connected to share their Hispanic heritage and how they identify with it.”

Some students have a Hispanic background, while others simply wanted to share how they have experienced the culture.

Sadie Walsh from Loganville, GA, was one of the student participants.

At the showcase, three $100 awards funded by MSA were given to student participants:

Hispanic Heritage Award: Natalia Velez Carrero

Latinx Culture Award: Emily Cheek

Immigrant Experience Award: Tatiana Rivas

