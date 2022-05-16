Walton Adapted Sports Program (WASP) makes a splash at Ayers Park

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (May 14, 2022) Walton Adapted Sports Program (WASP) celebrated the end of their Spring 2022 Softball season at Ayers Park in Between, GA. A “splashing” good time was had by the players in all of the park’s water features.

Jessica Bowen smiles at Coach and dad Johnny Bowen.

The program would like to thank Walton County Parks and Recreation for Sponsoring the event. Articles and photos are contributed by Shannon Schussler of Walton Adaptive Sports Program. For more information about WASP, click or tap on this link.