Walton Barrow Board of Realtors Community Service Committee donate $500 to Project Renewal

Left: Project ReNeWal executive director Auvronette Guilbeaux receives a donation check from Dena Williams, chair person of the Walton Barrow Board of Realtors Community Service Committee. Top Right: Members of Walton Barrow Board of Realtors and some of Project ReNeWal Board members were on hand to receive the donation check. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

Last week, members of the Walton Barrow Board of Realtors Community Service Committee met at the Monroe Fire Department to hand over a donation check to members of Project ReNeWal.

Dena Williams, chair person of Walton Barrow Board of Realtors Community Service Committee, handed the $500 check to Auvronette Guilbeaux, executive director of Project ReNeWal.

Project ReNeWal is a domestic violence program serving Walton, Newton, and Rockdale County. It’s a not for profit 501 c 3 domestic violence intervention program that provides emergency shelter, crisis support and services to victims of domestic and family violence. Donations and fundraising events, such as the annual Dancing with the Stars of Project ReNeWal, help fund the organization that provides a vital support system to those caught in the cycle of domestic violence.

To find out more about Project ReNeWal, or if you know anybody in need of its services, click or tap on the website at this link.

Walton Barrow Board of Realtors is an organization serving Walton, Barrow and surrounding counties to further the professionalism of its members and to support the communities it serves. Click or tap on this link for the Facebook page.

