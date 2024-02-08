Walton Cold Case: Willie Charles Wright | September 1998

Each month as part of The Tribune’s public records section the newspaper will be working with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to report on unsolved cases. The case remains unsolved.

During the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 19, 1998, the Walton County 911 Center received a call reporting an abandoned vehicle observed in a field off Birch Street within the city limits of Monroe. Monroe Police Department Officers responding to the call located a 1989 white Ford approximately 250 feet off the roadway in a field of scrub brush.

The officers discovered the body of a black male, later identified as Willie Charles Wright. Crime Scene Investigation and the GBI Laboratory determined that Wright had died as a result of knife wounds.

The vehicle appeared to have been pushed off the road and down an embankment into the field where it came to rest after hitting several small trees. The vehicle was registered to Wright.

MPD requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and a joint homicide investigation was initiated.

Subsequent investigation determined that Wright, who was a resident of Barrow County, would travel to Walton County on a weekly basis to purchase illegal drugs. Initially, a number of positive leads were received relative to Wright’s murder. As the case progressed, all of the investigative leads were covered without any positive information being developed. After a two year period, the case went cold and until now has remained unsolved.

This case is currently being investigated by the Walton County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit. Anyone with knowledge of this case should contact Walton County Sheriff's Cold Case Investigator Michael Rising at 770-266-1558 and leave a message or email michael.rising@co.walton.ga.us. All contacts will be kept confidential.

