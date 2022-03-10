Walton County All Star High School Marching Band heads to Universal Studios to perform

Students from Monroe Area High School, Loganville High School and Walnut Grove High School bands are headed to Universal Studios to perform in the parade Saturday morning. They are going as the Walton County All Star Marching Band. The last joint practice for the full band is Wednesday. Thursday they head to Florida.

Contributed photo from the Walton County All Star Band performing in Universal Studios in 2020

WGHS band director Rose Foo said the students as well as she and the other band directors were very excited about the trip.

“The WGHS Marching Band and the LHS Marching Band did this same trip back in March of 2020. We had a blast. We are doing it again this year with the Monroe Area Marching Band,” Foo said. “Since we all perform together during the Monroe Christmas Parade, we thought it would be a wonderful opportunity for our students to travel together and perform in Orlando! We get to spend three days in Universal Studios while down there, so it will be a fun trip for everyone involved.”

The Walton County All Star Band is made up of 168 members from all three of the high schools in Walton County School District marching as one band.

Contributed photo from the Walton County All Star Band at Universal Studios in 2020



