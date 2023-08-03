Walton County and its cities awarded more than $1.6 million in 2024 LMIG funds from GDOT

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 3, 2023) – Walton County and its cities were awarded a total of $1,671,336.10 in the 2024 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) by the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT began accepting applications for the various projects last month.

Georgia Rep. Bruce Williamson shared the information on the funds that were granted to the county and each city. A 30% match is required by the recipients in order to secure the funds and a completed electronic application for the funds has to be in by Feb. 1, 2024 along with other specific requirements of GDOT. Failure to do so could result in forfeiture of the grant funds.

LMIG 2024 Funds awarded to Walton County and the cities were as follows:

Walton County – $1,357,793.13

City of Between – $7,484.99

City of Good Hope – $7,638.40

City of Jersey – $4,907.49

City of Monroe – $200,898.62

City of Social Circle – $92,613.47