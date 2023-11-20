Walton County and Planned Pethood are hosting a free pet clinic for the community on Dec. 2

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, the Walton County government and Planned Pethood are sponsoring a free pet clinic for local pet owners at the Walton County Agricultural Center located at 1208 Criswell Road, Monroe, Ga.

This is the second clinic to take place at the Agricultural Center this year. Officials say this will offer an excellent opportunity for folks to get help with pets right before the holidays. Walton County pet owners (proof of residency required) will have access to flea treatments, vaccinations, and microchips.

There is a limit to three pets per household and all pets must be o a leash or properly restrain in a carrier.

For more information, call Walton County Animal Control at 770-267-1322.

