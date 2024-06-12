Need vaccine for kittens and dogs available for rescue or adoption need homes

Walton County Animal Control needs our help!!!!

They are currently at the end of the budgeting year so they are on an ordering freeze placed by the county. So they can’t order anything that’s not an actual emergency…. they need some vaccines for the kitties that are getting adopted …. I’m going to post the link here if anyone is able to order them and have them direct shipped to the shelter…. you could even swing by tractor supply and grab a few if you can’t order a whole pack.

Remember if you are going to buy and drop off THESE VACCINES MUST STAY COLD take ice or a cooler buy during AC open hours and take directly to the shelter, or have shipped/delivered to walton AC address is 1411 S. Madison Ave Monroe, GA 30655

AN OPTIONAL LINK FOR THE FVRCP VACCINE

https://www.revivalanimal.com/product/feline-ultranasal-fvrcp-vaccine

Shelter ID#: 15532

Sex: female, not spayed

Age: approx. 3 years

Weight: approx. 60-70 lbs.

Meds: 6/5/24 heartworm negative, distemper/parvo vaccine

Note: owner surrender turned in 6/5/24. Already housebroken! See owner info card for more.

Pledged Donations for 501c3 Rescues: Nancy $30, Jason $100

Hold required by law expires: 6/5/24 HOLD EXPIRED

Status: ACCEPTING ADOPTION APPLICATIONS; NO RESCUE COMMITMENTS

Click on www.waltonpets.net for the full bios on all dogs available. At this link you can see those who have been saved.

