Walton County Animal Control remains overloaded with owner surrenders and strays

The required hold is up in all these cases

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (July 6, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator said there are still many dogs without interest and expired holds in the shelter. He said so many of them are owner surrenders.

If you are in a position to help, you can go to www.waltonpets.net to see the info associated with each of the dogs attached as well as many more. You can save a life today.

Roc #9242 OWNER SURRENDER HOLD EXPIRED