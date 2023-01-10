Walton County Animal Control to host a free Pet Community Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 14

Free vaccinations, microchips and spay/neuter assistance

Contributed photo

Walton County Animal Control is hosting a Pet Community Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Walton County Agriculture Center at 1208 Criswell Road, Monroe, GA 30655. Walton County pet owners, with proof of residency, will have access to spay/neuter assistance, vaccinations, and microchips.

It is a first come first served event for 200 pets – limit 3 pets per owner. All pets must be on a leash.

Walton County Animal Control director Shawn Morris this is a paid program through private donations and was prompted by a need in Walton County.

“There is a need in Walton County to help the pet owners, whether or not some one can afford to take their animals to the vet or not, they need to be vaccinated,” Morris said. “The microchips will help get lost animals back to their owners and we we really need to stop the pet overpopulation so the owners will be presented with a voucher to have their animal spayed or neutered.”

Morris said at this time it is a one-off event, but if it goes well they would like to be able to do more of them. It would, of course, depend on whether funds are available for it and if any members of the public or businesses are in a position to help, Morris said they can contact him directly at Walton County Animal Control or contact Planned Pethood of Georgia or Best Friends. This event was sponsored in part by Bissell Pet Foundation, Petco Love, Atlanta Humane Society, the Georgia Department of Agriculture. Donations can be made to PethoodGA.org/GIVE.

Morris said the spay/neuter assistance is a voucher that is good for the pet that the owner brings to the event.

“It will pay for the spay or neuter of the animal. The owner will have to transport their animal to Duluth to the clinic,” he said.

For more information, call Walton County Animal Control at 770-267-1322.