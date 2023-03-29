Walton County Animal Control to open Saturdays beginning April 1

Animals in Walton County Animal Control searching for that forever home now have a better shot of achieving it.

Beginning Saturday, April 1, Walton County Animal Control will open its shelter to the public between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on a Saturday. This will enable people looking to adopt a pet from the shelter, who may not be able to do so during the week, to stop by on a Saturday to see if there is a dog or a cat who could possibly be added to their family.

This is another win for animal advocates who have long petitioned the county to do so and it comes on the heels of an anti-tethering law passed last year that also improves the lives of dogs that live in the community.

The shelter is now open weekdays from 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. and from 1-4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

You can call Animal Control regarding the new hours of operation or anything animal control related at 770-267-1322. If you would like to see what pets are currently in the shelter and available for adoption, click or tap on this link.