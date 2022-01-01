Walton County avoids tornado damage New Year’s Eve but more severe weather possible over the weekend

After a surprise Tornado Warning sprung up at about 5:45 p.m. on New’s Years Eve for parts of Morgan, Newton and Walton County including the cities of Covington, Oxford and Social Circle, Walton County appeared to have avoided any serious damage. Not so for Covington. The city sustained damage to Veterans Middle School and the Chick-fil-A on Browns Bridge and Salem Bridge roads respectively. Officials have confirmed a tornado did touch down in that area before the storms just as quickly moved on out.

But we’re not out of the woods yet. The National Weather Service is warning we could see rounds 2 and 3 of a similar weather pattern today and tomorrow before the cold weather finally moves on it.

According to the NWS in its Hazardous Weather Outlook, there is a slight change for thunderstorms today with them moving across the area late this evening through the early morning hours. “Some of the storms could become strong to severe. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, periods of heavy rain, and an isolated brief tornado,” the NWS warns. It gives the same warning again for Sunday.

Additional rounds of thunderstorms will continue across portions of north and central Georgia on Sunday. Some of these storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts, periods of heavy rainfall, and an isolated brief tornado. There is also a possibility for some mixed wintry precipitation in far northern Georgia late Sunday night into early Monday morning. National Weather Service

Stay tuned to the latest forecasts throughout the weekend for more details.