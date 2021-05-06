Walton County Board of Commissioners Appoints New Human Resources Director

Melissia Rusk Appointed as New Human Resources Director

New Walton County Human Resources Director Melissia Rusk with Walton County Board of Commission Chairman David Thompson. Contributed photo

Monroe, GA – May 5, 2021 –The Walton County Board of Commissioners is excited to announce the appointment of Melissia Rusk to Human Resources Director. Rusk began her career with Walton County on January 9, 2017, as an Administrative Specialist and later reclassified to Human Resources Coordinator in January 2018. Through diligence and hard work, Melissia was promoted to Human Resources Specialist in October 2019 and Assistant Human Resources Director in November 2019. On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the Walton County Board of Commissioners appointed her as the Human Resources Director.

When it comes to working in local government, Melissia is a veteran. She began her career in November 2000.

She holds many certifications, qualifications, and experience making her the perfect candidate for her new role as Human Resources Director for Walton County Government. As of May 2021, she has accomplished the following: Certified Finance Officer Level 1 (2015), Certified Human Resource Manager (2016), Certificate of Local Government Management (2016), Advanced Certified Human Resource Manager (2019), and Certified Leaves of Absences Manager (2021).

In 2014, she graduated from Eatonton/Putnam Leadership. She is currently a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and has been active since 2017. Melissia has also served the Georgia Local Government Personnel Association as a board member from 2015 to 2016 and remains a current member of the organization. We are pleased to have Melissia in her new role and look forward to her future success.