Walton County BOC honors the West Walton 5 & 6 year-old World Series Champions

West Walton All Stars 5 – 6-year-old World Series Champions were honored at the August Board of Commissioners Meeting.

Photo credit: Melanie Ann Jackson

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 8, 2022) At last week’s meeting, the Walton County Board of Commissioners had yet another opportunity to honor local World Series Champions. The West Walton All Stars 5 – 60-year-old baseball champions returned from the World Series tournament in New Orleans with the Championship title.

Associate coach Corey Ward noted that the team went into the World Series undefeated in the Sub-State and State tournaments and then brought the World Series title home to Walton County, for the second year in a row. Last year, the West Walton All-Stars 6U baseball team returned home from New Orleans champions, giving Walton County back-to-back championships.

The Walton County team consisted of:

Jet O’leary #2

Mason Spires #17

Grayson Paul #2

Brantley Sheppard #44

Camden Lemmonds #7

Dominic Riggins #21

Zane Fryslie #33

Walker Ward #5

Jackson Severance #12

Stephen Davis #13

Beckett Lanier#15

Ryder Wilson #10