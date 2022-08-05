Walton County BOC honors the National Champion 4-H BB Team

Walton County’s 4-H BB Team earn Gold in the 2022 Daisy National BB Gun Championships

The Walton County 4-H BB Team National Champions honored by the Board of Commissioners. Photo credit: Melanie Ann Jackson

At Tuesday meeting, the Walton County Board of Commissioners honored the Walton County 4-H BB Team for earning Gold this summer at the the Daisy National BB Gun Championships. Teams from across the country compete in this prestigious event and Georgia is known as having some of the best around. They proved this again in Rogers, Ark. this year with Walton County’s 4-H BB team winning the gold with a score of 2,412 with 96 bullseyes.

The team was called up in front of the Walton County Board of Commissioners meeting Aug. 2 to acknowledge their success and to thank them for bringing the honor to Walton County.

For more on the competition, Walton County’s 4-H Winning team – the coaches and the team, click or tap on this link for an interview on Daisy.com.

Click here for more information about the Daisy National BB Gun Championship.