Walton County BOC meeting to include presentation on the Mental Health Task Force

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its regular September 2023 meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Historic Walton County Courthouse at 111 S Broad St. in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows: Click or tap on this link for more information on the Agenda items.

  1. PRESENTATIONS
    1.1. Walton Co. BB Team
    1.2. DeDe Harris – Mental Health Task Force
  2. MEETING OPENING
    2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
    2.2. Call to Order
    2.3. Roll Call
  3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA
    3.1. Additions/Deletions
  4. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS
    4.1. Approval with conditions LU23060022 and Z23060021 – Land Use Change from Village
    Center to Highway Corridor and Rezone 2.79 acres from B2 to B3 for major auto repair and
    Variance to allow facility to be adjacent to a residential district – Applicant: Mitchell
    Construction Inc.,Owner: Robert & Katherine Von Itter – Property located at 3837 Malachi
    Way & Hwy. 81 & Youth Jersey Rd. – Map/Parcel N051D002 – District 3
    4.2. Approval of LU23060026 and Z23060025 – Land Use Change from Village Center to
    Highway Corridor and Rezone 0.23 of each driveway on Parcels C0080008 & 9 to B2 to
    allow access to Parcel C0080008A00 – Applicant: Kingdom Storage GA, LLC –
    Owner: Linda Linkous – Property located at 5348 & 5358 Hwy. 20 – Map/Parcel C0080008
    & 9 – District 2
  5. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in
    one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board
    5.1. Approval of August 1, 2023 Meeting Minutes
    5.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $25,000 or Greater
    5.3. Declaration of Surplus
    5.4. Proposed 2024 Holiday Schedule
    5.5. Acceptance of Grant – ACCG Health Promotion & Wellbeing
    5.6. Keep Walton Beautiful – Application for GEPD Funding – Scrap Tire Amnesty
  6. RESOLUTIONS
    6.1. Resolution – Project Length Budget and FY24 Budget Amendment – Resurfacing Projects –
    SPLOST
    6.2. Resolution – FY24 Budget Amendments
  7. ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS
    7.1. Rejection of Bid – Center Hill Church Rd Line Replacement (over budget)
  8. HUMAN RESOURCES
    8.1. Reinstatement of Vacation Buy-back
  9. APPOINTMENTS
    9.1. Appointments – Walton County Hospital Authority
  10. DISCUSSION
    10.1. County Manager’s Report/Update
    10.2. EMS Ambulance Surplus – Donation Agreement – F.I.S.H
    10.3. Subdivisions Needing Final Asphalt Topping
  11. PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the
    instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.
  12. ANNOUNCEMENTS
  13. EXECUTIVE SESSION
  14. ADJOURNMENT

