Walton County BOC meeting Tuesday to consider 3-cabin Agritourism farm; 37-home subdivision and a rabbit rescue facility

The Walton County Board of Commissions regularly July meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Historic County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. Items of interest on the agenda include consideration of a Agritourism vacation farm on a 16.58-acre H.D. Atha Road in the Covington area. The plan is to build three silo cabins for vacationers to spend overnight stays learning about life on a small farm in Walton County. Commissioners will also consider a 37-home subdivision on 54 acres on P.J. East Road, also in the Covington area of Walton County. Also on the agenda is approval for a rabbit rescue by members of the Gauntt family at a location on Gauntt Road in the Oxford area of Walton County.

The full agenda follows. The public is invited to attend.

  1. PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the
    meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.
    1.1. County Manager’s Report
  2. MEETING OPENING
    2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
    2.2. Call to Order
    2.3. Roll Call
  3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA
    3.1. Additions/Deletions
  4. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS
    4.1. Approval of withdrawal CU22040002 – Conditional Use 26.8389 acres for an Event Facility
    and Variance requiring site to have direct access to a collector or arterial road – Applicant:
    Danny K Herrmann/Owners: Danny Herrmann, CF Oconee LLC, and Amy Herrmann –
    Property located at 4983 Rabbit Farm Rd & Rabbit Farm Rd – Parcels C0280091, 92 & 92A –
    District 2
    4.2. Approval with conditions CU22040021 – Conditional Use on 3.00 acres for recreation area
    and storage building – Applicant: Jackson Kudilil/Owner: Knanaya Catholic Assoc of GA
    Inc-Property located at 6493 Escoe Dr. – Parcel C0020007 – District 2
    Condition: Use land only for recreation and storage building, access off Rosebud Road in
    lieu of Escoe Drive
    4.3. Approval of CU22040022 – Conditional Use on 16.58 acres for Agritourism-
    Applicants/Owners: Tim & Leah Keel – Property located at 3270 H. D. Atha Rd. – Parcel
    C0790113 – District 4
    4.4. Approval of Z22040008 – Rezone 54.00 acres from A1 to R1 to create a subdivision –
    Applicant: JMJMS Properties LLC/Owner: Whitley Construction LLC – Property located on
    P. J. East Rd. – Map/Parcel C0640100K000 – District 3
    4.5. Approval of Z22050001 – Rezone 2.27 acres from A1 to A to operate a non-profit rabbit
    rescue – Applicant: Sabrina Gauntt/Owner: Mary Gauntt/Executor Cathy Gauntt – Property
    located at 4571 Gauntt Rd. – Map/Parcel C0670019 – District 4
  5. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT
    5.1. Acceptance of ROW – Old Good Hope Road, Locklin Road and Pope Road
  6. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in
    one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board
    6.1. Approval of June 7, 2022 Meeting Minutes
    6.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater
    6.3. Contract – Alcovy Leadership & Character Development Program – Juvenile Ct.
    6.4. Acceptance of Proposal – Design Build Fire Station 7 – Sunbelt Builders (for the record)
    6.5. NEGRC – Council Reappointment
    6.6. Anthem Administrative Services Agreement
    6.7. Veracity Benefits, LLC – Joinder Agreement
    6.8. Veracity Benefits BAA Agreement
    6.9. Veracity Benefits Pharmacy Consulting Agreement
    6.10. Quitclaim Deed GDOT – Portion of ROW Davis Academy Rd. and ROW on Lynch Road
  7. HUMAN RESOURCES
    7.1. Recommendation – Changes to Employee Benefits Committee By-Laws
  8. CONTRACTS
    8.1. Ascension Program Management – Walnut Grove Park – Amendment #1
    8.2. Contract – Lose Design – Walnut Grove Park – Amendment #1 – Additional Design Scope of
    Work to prepare Phase 1 for Bid
    8.3. Enterprise Vehicle Replacement
  9. ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS
    9.1. Acceptance of Proposal – Anglin Road Property Lease
  10. APPOINTMENTS
    10.1. Appointments – Walton Co. DFACS Board
  11. DISCUSSION
    Employee Donated Leave Policy
  12. ANNOUNCEMENTS
  13. EXECUTIVE SESSION
  14. ADJOURNMENT
    If you are an individual with a disability and require special assistance at this meeting, please
    contact our office at 770-267-1301 and arrangements will be made.
    People wanting to make a Public Comment before the Board of Commissioners must complete the
    form at the link below and return it to the County Clerk no later than 5:00 PM the day prior to the
    meeting. You may email, fax, mail or deliver the form.

