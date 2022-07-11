Walton County BOC meeting Tuesday to consider 3-cabin Agritourism farm; 37-home subdivision and a rabbit rescue facility

The Walton County Board of Commissions regularly July meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Historic County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. Items of interest on the agenda include consideration of a Agritourism vacation farm on a 16.58-acre H.D. Atha Road in the Covington area. The plan is to build three silo cabins for vacationers to spend overnight stays learning about life on a small farm in Walton County. Commissioners will also consider a 37-home subdivision on 54 acres on P.J. East Road, also in the Covington area of Walton County. Also on the agenda is approval for a rabbit rescue by members of the Gauntt family at a location on Gauntt Road in the Oxford area of Walton County.
The full agenda follows. The public is invited to attend.
- PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the
meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.
1.1. County Manager’s Report
- MEETING OPENING
2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
2.2. Call to Order
2.3. Roll Call
- ADOPTION OF AGENDA
3.1. Additions/Deletions
- PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS
4.1. Approval of withdrawal CU22040002 – Conditional Use 26.8389 acres for an Event Facility
and Variance requiring site to have direct access to a collector or arterial road – Applicant:
Danny K Herrmann/Owners: Danny Herrmann, CF Oconee LLC, and Amy Herrmann –
Property located at 4983 Rabbit Farm Rd & Rabbit Farm Rd – Parcels C0280091, 92 & 92A –
District 2
4.2. Approval with conditions CU22040021 – Conditional Use on 3.00 acres for recreation area
and storage building – Applicant: Jackson Kudilil/Owner: Knanaya Catholic Assoc of GA
Inc-Property located at 6493 Escoe Dr. – Parcel C0020007 – District 2
Condition: Use land only for recreation and storage building, access off Rosebud Road in
lieu of Escoe Drive
4.3. Approval of CU22040022 – Conditional Use on 16.58 acres for Agritourism-
Applicants/Owners: Tim & Leah Keel – Property located at 3270 H. D. Atha Rd. – Parcel
C0790113 – District 4
4.4. Approval of Z22040008 – Rezone 54.00 acres from A1 to R1 to create a subdivision –
Applicant: JMJMS Properties LLC/Owner: Whitley Construction LLC – Property located on
P. J. East Rd. – Map/Parcel C0640100K000 – District 3
4.5. Approval of Z22050001 – Rezone 2.27 acres from A1 to A to operate a non-profit rabbit
rescue – Applicant: Sabrina Gauntt/Owner: Mary Gauntt/Executor Cathy Gauntt – Property
located at 4571 Gauntt Rd. – Map/Parcel C0670019 – District 4
- PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT
5.1. Acceptance of ROW – Old Good Hope Road, Locklin Road and Pope Road
- ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in
one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board
6.1. Approval of June 7, 2022 Meeting Minutes
6.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater
6.3. Contract – Alcovy Leadership & Character Development Program – Juvenile Ct.
6.4. Acceptance of Proposal – Design Build Fire Station 7 – Sunbelt Builders (for the record)
6.5. NEGRC – Council Reappointment
6.6. Anthem Administrative Services Agreement
6.7. Veracity Benefits, LLC – Joinder Agreement
6.8. Veracity Benefits BAA Agreement
6.9. Veracity Benefits Pharmacy Consulting Agreement
6.10. Quitclaim Deed GDOT – Portion of ROW Davis Academy Rd. and ROW on Lynch Road
- HUMAN RESOURCES
7.1. Recommendation – Changes to Employee Benefits Committee By-Laws
- CONTRACTS
8.1. Ascension Program Management – Walnut Grove Park – Amendment #1
8.2. Contract – Lose Design – Walnut Grove Park – Amendment #1 – Additional Design Scope of
Work to prepare Phase 1 for Bid
8.3. Enterprise Vehicle Replacement
- ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS
9.1. Acceptance of Proposal – Anglin Road Property Lease
- APPOINTMENTS
10.1. Appointments – Walton Co. DFACS Board
- DISCUSSION
Employee Donated Leave Policy
- ANNOUNCEMENTS
- EXECUTIVE SESSION
- ADJOURNMENT
If you are an individual with a disability and require special assistance at this meeting, please
contact our office at 770-267-1301 and arrangements will be made.
People wanting to make a Public Comment before the Board of Commissioners must complete the
form at the link below and return it to the County Clerk no later than 5:00 PM the day prior to the
meeting. You may email, fax, mail or deliver the form.
