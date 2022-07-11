Walton County BOC meeting Tuesday to consider 3-cabin Agritourism farm; 37-home subdivision and a rabbit rescue facility

The Walton County Board of Commissions regularly July meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Historic County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. Items of interest on the agenda include consideration of a Agritourism vacation farm on a 16.58-acre H.D. Atha Road in the Covington area. The plan is to build three silo cabins for vacationers to spend overnight stays learning about life on a small farm in Walton County. Commissioners will also consider a 37-home subdivision on 54 acres on P.J. East Road, also in the Covington area of Walton County. Also on the agenda is approval for a rabbit rescue by members of the Gauntt family at a location on Gauntt Road in the Oxford area of Walton County.

The full agenda follows. The public is invited to attend.

PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the

meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

1.1. County Manager’s Report MEETING OPENING

2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation

2.2. Call to Order

2.3. Roll Call ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1. Additions/Deletions PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

4.1. Approval of withdrawal CU22040002 – Conditional Use 26.8389 acres for an Event Facility

and Variance requiring site to have direct access to a collector or arterial road – Applicant:

Danny K Herrmann/Owners: Danny Herrmann, CF Oconee LLC, and Amy Herrmann –

Property located at 4983 Rabbit Farm Rd & Rabbit Farm Rd – Parcels C0280091, 92 & 92A –

District 2

4.2. Approval with conditions CU22040021 – Conditional Use on 3.00 acres for recreation area

and storage building – Applicant: Jackson Kudilil/Owner: Knanaya Catholic Assoc of GA

Inc-Property located at 6493 Escoe Dr. – Parcel C0020007 – District 2

Condition: Use land only for recreation and storage building, access off Rosebud Road in

lieu of Escoe Drive

4.3. Approval of CU22040022 – Conditional Use on 16.58 acres for Agritourism-

Applicants/Owners: Tim & Leah Keel – Property located at 3270 H. D. Atha Rd. – Parcel

C0790113 – District 4

4.4. Approval of Z22040008 – Rezone 54.00 acres from A1 to R1 to create a subdivision –

Applicant: JMJMS Properties LLC/Owner: Whitley Construction LLC – Property located on

P. J. East Rd. – Map/Parcel C0640100K000 – District 3

4.5. Approval of Z22050001 – Rezone 2.27 acres from A1 to A to operate a non-profit rabbit

rescue – Applicant: Sabrina Gauntt/Owner: Mary Gauntt/Executor Cathy Gauntt – Property

located at 4571 Gauntt Rd. – Map/Parcel C0670019 – District 4 PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT

5.1. Acceptance of ROW – Old Good Hope Road, Locklin Road and Pope Road ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in

one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

6.1. Approval of June 7, 2022 Meeting Minutes

6.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

6.3. Contract – Alcovy Leadership & Character Development Program – Juvenile Ct.

6.4. Acceptance of Proposal – Design Build Fire Station 7 – Sunbelt Builders (for the record)

6.5. NEGRC – Council Reappointment

6.6. Anthem Administrative Services Agreement

6.7. Veracity Benefits, LLC – Joinder Agreement

6.8. Veracity Benefits BAA Agreement

6.9. Veracity Benefits Pharmacy Consulting Agreement

6.10. Quitclaim Deed GDOT – Portion of ROW Davis Academy Rd. and ROW on Lynch Road HUMAN RESOURCES

7.1. Recommendation – Changes to Employee Benefits Committee By-Laws CONTRACTS

8.1. Ascension Program Management – Walnut Grove Park – Amendment #1

8.2. Contract – Lose Design – Walnut Grove Park – Amendment #1 – Additional Design Scope of

Work to prepare Phase 1 for Bid

8.3. Enterprise Vehicle Replacement ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

9.1. Acceptance of Proposal – Anglin Road Property Lease APPOINTMENTS

10.1. Appointments – Walton Co. DFACS Board DISCUSSION

Employee Donated Leave Policy ANNOUNCEMENTS EXECUTIVE SESSION ADJOURNMENT

If you are an individual with a disability and require special assistance at this meeting, please

contact our office at 770-267-1301 and arrangements will be made.

People wanting to make a Public Comment before the Board of Commissioners must complete the

form at the link below and return it to the County Clerk no later than 5:00 PM the day prior to the

meeting. You may email, fax, mail or deliver the form.

