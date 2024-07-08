Walton County BOC to consider annexation request into City of Between at meeting Tuesday

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its July 2024 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

One of the items on the agenda is a request for 12.63 acres on Ho Hum Hollow Road to be annexed into the Town of Between for a private subdivision of about 6 – 7 homes.

The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information on items on the agenda.

