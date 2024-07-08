Walton County BOC to consider annexation request into City of Between at meeting Tuesday

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its July 2024 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.
One of the items on the agenda is a request for 12.63 acres on Ho Hum Hollow Road to be annexed into the Town of Between for a private subdivision of about 6 – 7 homes.
The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information on items on the agenda.
- 4.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT
- 4.1.Annexation Request – Town of Between
Annexation Request – Town of Between.pdf
- 5.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board
- 5.1.Approval of June 4, 2024 Meeting Minutes
MIN 2024-06-04.pdf
- 5.2.Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $25,000 or Greater
BOC Purchases.pdf
- 5.3.Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA on Jun 26, 2024
WCWSA Summary of Actions 06-26-24.pdf
- 5.4.Acceptance of land for interesection improvement – .297 acres, New Hope Church Rd. and Double Springs Rd. from Mike Breedlove
- 5.5.Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) Annex – EMA
IPAWS Annex – EMA.pdf
- 5.6.Agreement Renewal – School Resource Officers – Walton Co. School District
Agreement – School Resource Officers.pdf
- 6.1.W. H. Stanton Memorial Library Board of Trustees
- 7.1.County Manager’s Report/Update
- 8.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.
