Walton County BOC to consider annexation request into City of Between at meeting Tuesday

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its July 2024 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

One of the items on the agenda is a request for 12.63 acres on Ho Hum Hollow Road to be annexed into the Town of Between for a private subdivision of about 6 – 7 homes.

The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information on items on the agenda.

  1. 1.PRESENTATIONS
  2. 2.MEETING OPENING
  3. 2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
  4. 2.2.Call to Order
  5. 2.3.Roll Call
  6. 3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA
  7. 3.1.Additions/Deletions
  8. 4.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT 
  9. 4.1.Annexation Request – Town of Between
  10. 5.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board 
  11. 5.1.Approval of June 4, 2024 Meeting Minutes
  12. 5.2.Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $25,000 or Greater
  13. 5.3.Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA on Jun 26, 2024
  14. 5.4.Acceptance of land for interesection improvement – .297 acres, New Hope Church Rd. and Double Springs Rd. from Mike Breedlove
  15. 5.5.Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) Annex – EMA
  16. 5.6.Agreement Renewal – School Resource Officers – Walton Co. School District
  17. 6.APPOINTMENTS
  18. 6.1.W. H. Stanton Memorial Library Board of Trustees
  19. 7.DISCUSSION
  20. 7.1.County Manager’s Report/Update
  21. 8.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda. 
  22. 9.ANNOUNCEMENTS
  23. 10.EXECUTIVE SESSION
  24. 11.ADJOURNMENT 

