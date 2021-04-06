Walton County BOC to consider design funding for Walnut Grove Sports Complex and Splash Park fee schedule at April meeting

The Walton County Board of Commissioners has a full agenda for the April meeting Tuesday. Agenda items include approval of a conditional use for a telecommunications tower as well as several other zoning issues. The BOC also will consider approving $230,000 for the design of a 32-acre Sports Complex in Walnut Grove as well as a fee schedule for use and rental of the new Splash Park in Between.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. on April 6, 2021. The public is invited to the meeting. The full agenda follows.

4.01 Child Abuse Prevention Month

5. Planning Commission Recommendations

5.01 Approval of CU20120002 for telecommunications tower – Applicant: Brian M. Devine (Verizon Wireless)/Owner: Gwen Burnham – 1811 Michael Rd-Map/Parcel C1620010 – District 4 (Tabled 2/2 and 3/2)

5.02 Approval of CU21010012 for Guest House on 4.00 acres – Applicants/Owners: Jubencio Trujillo & Crystal Findura – 1470 Old Monroe Madison Hwy Map/Parcel C1660185D00 – District 6

5.03 Approval of Z21010015 – Rezone 3.723 acres from A1 to A2 for 2 buildable lots – Applicants/Owners: Steve & Carol Britt – 670 Frost Rd Map/Parcel C1390077A00 – District 4

5.04 Approval with condition CU21010018 – Conditional Use for Guest House on 1.73 acres – Applicant/Owner: Gregory Hardy – 794 Social Circle Fairplay Rd Map/Parcel C1710013 – District 4

5.05 Approval with conditions Z21010019 – Rezone 8.00 acres from B1 & R1 to B2 for mini storage units with conditional use for outside storage & a car lot – Applicant: Devin Smith/Owner: Belshe Industries Inc – 325 Hwy 78 & Bradley Gin Rd Map/Parcel C1770035 – District 4

5.06 Approval with conditions Z21020001 – Rezone 7.34 acres from OI to B3 to park tractor trailers/cranes and have an office building – Applicant: TMC Cranes LLC/Owner: Allen M Connerly – 2210 Highway 11 Map/Parcel C0860021 – District 5

5.07 Approval with conditions AZ21020002 – Remove zoning conditions on 7.95 acre tract – Applicant: Nathan Purvis (PP Property Management, Inc.)/Owner: Walton BGS Partners LLC (Hal Breedlove) – 2940 Hwy 81-Map/Parcel C0490001 – District 3

5.08 Approval with conditions Z21020004 – Rezone 30.67 acres from A1 to R1 RND for a residential subdivision – Applicant: CTX Funding SPE, LLC/Owners: Edward & Nancie Albin & CTX Funding SPE LLC – 3215 & 3195 Tig Knight Rd Map/Parcels C0470003&0004 – District 2

5.09 Approval with conditions CU21020005 – Conditional Use for event facility on a 41.5 acre tract – Applicant: William J Gregg Jr./Owner: Estate of Patricia Gregg – 829 Poplar St-Map/Parcel C1340013 District 5

6.01 Acceptance of Right of Way – Haddonstone Subdivision – Flagstone Lane and Flagstone Way

6.02 Acceptance of Right of Way – Glen Cove Subdivision – Charmond Drive and Margaux Court

8.01 FY 21 Budget Amendments

8.02 Project Length Budget – Walnut Grove Sports Complex

9.01 Agreement – Insurance Office of America

9.02 Central Square Software Upgrade

10.01 Proposed Fee Schedule and Rental – Between Splash Park

11.01 Acceptance of Proposals – General Engineering Services

11.02 Proposal – Ross & Associates – 2021 Capital Improvements Element Annual Update

11.03 Bid – 2021 Milling and Deep Patching

11.04 Bid – Hwy. 78 Booster Pump Station Improvements

12.01 Associate Judge – Probate Court

14.01 Regular Monthly Meeting May 4, 2021