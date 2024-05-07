Walton County BOC to consider digital signs expected to raise funds for county parks

Proposed 2025 Budget and several other items make up the agenda
The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its May 2024 regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 in the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.
The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the highlighted link for more information for each item.
1.PRESENTATIONS
2.MEETING OPENING
- 2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
- 2.2.Call to Order
- 2.3.Roll Call
3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA
- 3.1.Additions/Deletions
4.PROCLAMATIONS
- 4.1.Donate Life Month
- Proclamation – Donate Life Month.pdf (0.20 MB)
5.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board
- 5.1.Approval of April 2, 2024 Meeting Minutes
- MIN 2024-04-02.pdf (0.04 MB)
- 5.2.Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $25,000 or Greater
- BOC Purchases.pdf (0.03 MB)
- 5.3.Surplus and Donation of Speed Trailer to Piedmont Tech – Sheriff’s Office
- Donation to Piedmont Tech.pdf (0.17 MB)
- 5.4.Operating Agreement – Civic Media Group – Walton Co. Parks and Recreation
- 5.5.IGA – City of Monroe – Natural Gas Delivery Service – Walton County Public Safety Complex
- 5.6.IGA – City of Loganville – Use of West Walton Park
- City of Loganville – IGA.pdf (0.31 MB)
- 5.7.Walton Co. Board of Health – Environmental Health Fees
- Environmental Health Fees.pdf (0.18 MB)
6.FINANCE
- 6.1.Presentation of Proposed FY25 Budget
- Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights.pdf (0.10 MB)
- 6.2.Project Length Budget – Protective Wall for Shooting Range – Sheriff’s Office
7.HUMAN RESOURCES
- 7.1.2024 Benefits Renewal – MSI Benefits
8.CONTRACTS
- 8.1.GDOT PI# 0016363 – Intersection Improvements – St. Rt. 81 @ Ozora Church Road
9.APPOINTMENTS
- 9.1.Planning Commission, District 4
10.DISCUSSION
- 10.1.County Manager’s Report/Update
11.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.
12.ANNOUNCEMENTS
13.EXECUTIVE SESSION
14.ADJOURNMENT
