Walton County BOC to consider digital signs expected to raise funds for county parks

Proposed 2025 Budget and several other items make up the agenda

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its May 2024 regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 in the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the highlighted link for more information for each item.

1.PRESENTATIONS

2.MEETING OPENING

2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation 2.2.Call to Order 2.3.Roll Call

3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1.Additions/Deletions

4.PROCLAMATIONS

5.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

6.FINANCE

7.HUMAN RESOURCES

8.CONTRACTS

8.1.GDOT PI# 0016363 – Intersection Improvements – St. Rt. 81 @ Ozora Church Road GDOT – PI 0016363 – SR 81 and Ozora Church.pdf (0.29 MB)

9.APPOINTMENTS

9.1.Planning Commission, District 4

10.DISCUSSION

10.1.County Manager’s Report/Update

11.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

12.ANNOUNCEMENTS

13.EXECUTIVE SESSION

14.ADJOURNMENT

