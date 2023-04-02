Walton County BOC to consider funding for more pickleball courts, Goodhope Recycling Center; resurfacing projects

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its regular April 2023 meeting on Tuesday, April 4, at the Historic Walton County Courthouse at 111 S Broad St.

If you are an individual with a disability and require special assistance at this meeting, please

contact the office at 770-267-1301 and arrangements will be made.

People wanting to make a Public Comment before the Board of Commissioners no later than 4:00 PM the day prior to the meeting. You may email, fax, mail or deliver the form. Click or tap on this link to access the full agenda package.

1. PRESENTATIONS

2. MEETING OPENING

2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation

2.2. Call to Order

2.3. Roll Call

3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1. Additions/Deletions

4. PROCLAMATIONS

4.1. Child Abuse Prevention Month

5. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

5.1. Approval of Conditional Use CU23010025 – Event Venue on 61.16 acres – Applicant: Chris

McGee – Property located on 4720 Jacks Creek Rd – Map/Parcel C1780018B00&18 – District

4

5.2. Approval of Rezone Z23010020 – Rezone 3.00 acres from R1 to B3 for parking & outside

storage – Applicant: Bryan Wallis/Owner: John B Hicks (Executor of Sandy J Hicks) –

Property located on 6720 Hwy 20 – Map/Parcel C0020078A00 – District 2

5.3. Approval of Land Use Change LU23010028 and Rezone Z23010027 – Land Use Change

from Neighborhood Residential to Suburban and Rezone 2.76 from R1 to A1 to have

personal animals – Applicant: Betty M Haralson/Owners: Betty M Haralson & Phillip I

Ackerson – Property located on 999 Gene Bell Rd & /Blasingame Rd – Map/Parcel C1660079

– District 6

6. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in

one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

6.1. Approval of March 7, 2023 Meeting Minutes

6.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

6.3. Declaration of Surplus Property

6.4. Agreement – Central Square – Finance Software

6.5. IGA – City of Monroe and City of Loganville – Aerial Imagery Projects

6.6. Contract – Eagleview Imagery

6.7. Service Agreement – ARPA Grant Coordinator – Walton County Superior Court

6.8. Contract – San Pedro MFG Co

6.9. Invoice – Holder Brothers Timberframes

6.10. Ratification of Actions taken by WCPFA

7. RESOLUTIONS

7.1. Resolution – FY23 Budget Amendments

7.2. Resolution – Adopting Project Length Budget for Criswell Pickleball and Covered Arena

7.3. Resolution – Adopting Project Length Budget for Goodhope Recycling Center

7.4. Resolution – Adopting Project Length Budget for Resurfacing Projects

7.5. Resolution – Adopting of Proposed Issuance of Public Facilities Authority Revenue Bonds

8. ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

8.1. Acceptance of Bid – MHB Paving – Public Works

9. APPOINTMENTS

9.1. Walton County Public Facilities Authority

10. DISCUSSION

10.1. County Manager’s Report/Update

11. PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the

instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

12. ANNOUNCEMENTS

13. EXECUTIVE SESSION

14. ADJOURNMENT



