Walton County BOC to have its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 10

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its first meeting of the new year. The meeting will take place in the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows.

PRESENTATIONS MEETING OPENING

2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation

2.2. Call to Order

2.3. Roll Call ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1. Additions/Deletions PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

4.1. Denial of LU22090002 Character Area change from Suburban to Neighborhood Residential/Rezone and Z22080019 – Rezone 3.65 acres from A1 to B2 for self-storage climate controlled facility & variances – Applicant: Monroe Self Storage LLC/Owner: Judy D Cook – Property located at 5005 Ozora Church Rd and Hwy. 81/Map/Parcel C0360004 – District 1

4.2. Approval with conditions Z22100004 – Rezone 2.90 acres from A1 to B1 for a gas station & retail space – Applicant/Owner: Georgia Investment Group, LLC – Property located at 6495 Hwy 20/Rosebud Rd. – Map/Parcel C0020021 – District 2Conditions: Add additional trees in buffer on the north and west side with number and species to be determined by Walton County Planning & Development

4.3. Withdrawal – CU22110002 – Event Facility and Variance to request event facility not located on an arterial or collector road as required – Applicant: Grace M. Tillman/Owner: Michel Jeannot – Property located at 390 Nunnally Farm Rd. -Map/Parcel C0770002A00 – District 5

4.4. Approval with conditions Z22100024 – Rezone 3.551 acres from A2 to B3 to allow retail establishment – Applicant: Split Silk Properties, LLC/Owner: Lyncia McCurdy – Property located on Hwy 78 – Map/Parcel C0430014 & 015 – District 1Conditions: 1) Change the zoning to B2, 2) Applicant to look at shifting building to west, 3) Remove parking on the east, 4) Maintain 20 ft. buffer PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT

5.1. Acceptance of Right of Way – Joel’s Landing

5.2. Acceptance of Right of Way – The Fields at Alcovy Mountain, Phase II

5.3. Acceptance of Right of Way-Red Oak Ridge Phase 1 FINANCE

6.1. Presentation of FY 2022 Audit – Mauldin & Jenkins

6.2. Request by Judge Ott to fund Associate Judge position for Probate Court retroactive to 11/10/2022 APPOINTMENTS

7.1. County Clerk

7.2. Assistant County Clerk

7.3. County Attorney

7.4. Vice Chairman ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

8.1. Approval of December 6, 2022 Meeting Minutes

8.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

8.3. Declaration of Surplus Property

8.4. Encroachment Agreement – Ga. Power – CH Church Road Water Transmission Main

8.5. IGA – WCWSA – Management of Recreation Area – HLC Reservoir

8.6. 2023 Engagement Letter – Holland & Knight

8.7. Agreement – Windstream State Fiscal Recovery Funds

8.8. Resolution of JDA – Stanton Springs North Addition (for the record)

8.9. Acceptance of P&R Atlanta Hawks Foundation Grant in the amount of $2,380 RESOLUTIONS

9.1. Resolution – Setting time, dates and location of the regular monthly meetings of the Board of Commissioners for 20239.2. Resolution – FY23 Budget Amendments HUMAN RESOURCES

10.1. Appointments – Personnel Advisory Board CONTRACTS

11.1. Agreement – City of Monroe – 2023 Waste Disposal ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

12.1. Acceptance of Proposal – Microbac Laboratories – UCMR5 Testing – Water Department DISCUSSION

13.1. County Manager’s Report PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda. ANNOUNCEMENTS EXECUTIVE SESSION ADJOURNMENT

If you are an individual with a disability and require special assistance at this meeting, please contact our office at 770-267-1301 and arrangements will be made.

People wanting to make a Public Comment before the Board of Commissioners must complete the form at the link below and return it to the County Clerk no later than 4:00 PM the day prior to the meeting. You may email, fax, mail or deliver the form.

For more information, please contact Rhonda Hawk.