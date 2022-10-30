Walton County BOC to host presentation on Mental Health Task Force at Tuesday’s meeting

BOC will also consider two rezoning applications

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will hold its November BOC meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov., 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street, Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

4.1. Retired Educators Day PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

5.1. Approval of Z22080022 – Rezone 146.13 acres from R1OS to A1 –

Applicant/Owner: Alcovy River LLC – Property located at 7059 Hwy. 81/Double Springs

Rd. – Map/Parcel C0580027 – District 1

5.2. Approval with conditions – Z22090001 – Rezone 92.012 acres from A1 to R1OSC –

Applicant/Owner: Reliant Homes GA LLC – Property located at Broadnax Mill Rd./Marce

Camp Rd. – Map/Parcel C0480050 & 0053–District 1

Recommended Conditions: 1) Developer to add a restriction into the Covenants that no more

than 20% of the homes in the subidvision be rented at any one time, 2) landscape buffers to

be added to the pubic right of way where there are no existing trees, 3) upon final

determination of subdivision entrance, address possibility of additional screening, turn lane,

etc.

5.3. Approval of OA22080002 – Amendment to Walton County Land Development Ordinance

per Errata Sheet dated 09/01/2022 ORDINANCE

ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in

one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

7.1. Approval of October 4, 2022 Meeting Minutes

7.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

7.3. Declaration of Surplus Property

7.4. ACCG Group Health Benefits Program – Group Adoption Agreement

7.5. LOR 2022 #297-10-2022 Update Routes – City of Social Circle

7.6. Agreement – Offender Supervision Services – Georgia Probation Management

7.7. Engagement Letter – Bingham Arbitrage Rebate Services – WCWSA Revenue

Bonds/HLC Reservoir Project Series 2016

7.8. VOCA Grant Renewal – District Attorney’s Office

7.9. VOCA Grant Renewal – Victim Compensation Advocate – District Attorney’s Office RESOLUTIONS

8.1. Resolution – Project Length Budget for 2023 Resurfacing Projects and Budget Amendment HUMAN RESOURCES

9.1. Agreement – One to One Health – Employee Health Clinic CONTRACTS

10.1. Donation of Right of Way – E. Spring and N. Lumpkin to City of Monroe/Streetscape Project ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

11.1. Proposals – Generators and Installation APPOINTMENTS

12.1. Walton County Board of Tax Assessors DISCUSSION

13.1. County Manager’s Report/Update

13.2. Proposal to change January 3, 2023 meeting to January 10, 2023

