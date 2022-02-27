Walton County BOC to vote on next step in park proposal on donated land in Walnut Grove

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its March 2022 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

One of the items on the agenda is to approve a contract for design services for a new Walton County park on Highway 81 next to Walton County Fire Rescue 3. A donation of about 126 acres from 81 Investment Company, LLC and MFT Land Investments, LLC on Dec. 17, 2021 cleared the way for the project. On Tuesday, the BOC is expected to approve $79,760 to Lose Design for services which include pre-construction and design phase to get the project underway.

The public is invited to attend the meeting at the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 S. Broad St. in Monroe. The full agenda follows

PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the

meeting, follow the instructions outlined at the end of the agenda.

2. MEETING OPENING

2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation

2.2. Call to Order

2.3. Roll Call

3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1. Additions/Deletions

4. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

4.1. Approval with condition – Z21120011 – Rezone 1.16 acres from B2 to B3 for major auto

repair – Applicants/Owners: Robert & Julie McKelvey – Property located at Willow Springs

Church Rd – Map/Parcel C1580075L00 – District 4

Condtion: 8 ft. fence with vinyl slats

4.2. Approval with conditions – Z21120030 – Rezone 3.36 acres from A2 & A2/B1 to B2 for

convenience store and medical office building – Applicant: Khalid Javed/Owners: Khalid

Javed & Monroe Medical Group LLC – Property located at 1851 & 1865 Hwy 138/HD Atha

Rd – Map/Parcels C0760129 & 130 – District 3

Conditions – De-cell lane and center turn lane on H. D. Atha Road

4.3. Approval with conditions – Z22010008 – Rezone 3.94 acres from A1 to B3 for major auto

repair – Applicant/Owner: Ligil Abraham – Property located at 6030 Hwy 20 – Map/Parcel

C0090004A00 – District 2

Condition: Business Hours to be Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

5. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in

one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

5.1. Approval of February 1, 2022 Meeting MinutesWalton County, GA Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting 3/1/2022

5.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

5.3. Declaration of Surplus Property

6. FINANCE

6.1. Proposed Pay Increase – Board of Equalization Members

7. RESOLUTIONS

7.1. Resolution – FY22 Budget Amendments

7.2. Resolution – Acceptance of Georgia Dept. of Community Health Grant (EMS) and amending

FY 2022 Budget

8. ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

8.1. Acceptance of Proposal – Design Services – Walnut Grove Park

9. DISCUSSION

9.1. Discussion/Decision – Proposal to move July 5th Board Meeting to Tuesday, July 12th

10. ANNOUNCEMENTS

11. EXECUTIVE SESSION

12. ADJOURNMENT

If you are an individual with a disability and require special assistance at this meeting, please

contact our office at 770-267-1301 and arrangements will be made.

People wanting to make a Public Comment before the Board of Commissioners must complete the

form at the link below and return it to the County Clerk no later than 5:00 PM the day prior to the

meeting. You may email, fax, mail or deliver the form.

http://www.waltoncountyga.gov/Clerk/Public%20Comment%20Form.pdf

For more information, please contact Rhonda Hawk.