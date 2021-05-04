Walton County BOC to vote on POST certifying Animal Control officers; set fee schedule for splash park

The Walton County Board of Commissioners has a full schedule for its May 2021 agenda. Commissioners are expected to vote on POST certification for Animal Control officers, to set the fee schedule for the splash park and to consider several conditional use permits and rezonings. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Historic Courthouse on S. Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows.

1.01 3 Minute Limit

1.02 Jeff Neufeld – Presentation – YMCA

1.03 Shane Short – Presentation – Joint Development Authority

2. Meeting Opening

2.01 Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation

2.02 Call to Order

2.03 Roll Call

3. Adoption of Agenda

3.01 Additions/Deletions

4. Planning Commission Recommendations

4.01 Approval with Conditions Z21010019 – Rezone 8.00 acres from B1 & R1 to B2 for mini storage units with conditional use for outside storage & a car lot – Applicant: Devin Smith/Owner: Belshe Industries Inc – 325 Hwy 78 & Bradley Gin Rd Map/Parcel C1770035 – District 4 (tabled 4/6/21)

4.02 Approval of CU21020013 – Conditional Use for Guest House on 12.00 acres – Applicants/Owners: Jonathan & Alyson Luzetsky – 1999 Broadnax Mill Rd-Map/Parcel C0620056 – District 1

4.03 Approval with Conditions – CU21030004 – Conditional Use for event venue for educational purposes, camps, parties and photography – Applicant: Tammy Moore/Owners: Stephen & Tammy Moore – 2511 Shockley Rd-Map/Parcel C1190065A00 – District 5

4.04 Approval of Z21010020 – Rezone 87.85 acres from R1 to R1OSC for a residential subdivision – Applicant: Psachya Futterman/Owner: Scenic Hill Estates Inc – Dry Pond Rd-Map/Parcel C1200083 – District 6

4.05 Approval of Z21020010 – Rezone 16.31 acres from A1 to A to raise cattle, sell fruits & vegetables – Applicant/Owner: Laurence M Webb – 2379 Clarence Odum Rd-Map/Parcel C1200094 – District 6

4.06 Approval of Z21020012 – Rezone 2.100 acres from A2 to R1 to create 2 buildable lots at 1 acre each – Applicant: Kim Crowe/Owner: Snoopy Properties LLC – Gum Creek Church Rd-Map/Parcel C0510137B – District 3

4.07 Forwarded with no recommendation Rezone – Z21020016 – Rezone 9.08 acres from A1 to A2 to create 6 buildable lots at 1.50+ aces each – Applicant: Ryan Whitelaw/Owner: CP Investments LLC – Michael Rd-Map/Parcel C1620013 – District 4

4.08 Approval of Z21030001 – Rezone 2.00 acres from A1 to B3 for outside storage – Applicant/Owner: New London Land LTD – Property located on 3379 Tommy Dillard Rd-Map/Parcel C1780048B00 – District 4

4.09 Approval of Z21030003 – Rezone 11.98 acres from A1 to B3 for RV sales and service – Applicant: Scott Smith/Owner: Alan Bentley – Property located on GA Hwy 20-Map/Parcel C0070006 – District 2

5. Animal Control

5.01 Approval – Animal Control Officers to be POST-Certified

6. Administrative Consent Agenda

6.01 Monthly Financial Matters, Contracts & Approval of Meeting Minutes

7. Resolutions

7.01 Capital Improvements Element Transmittal – Impact Fee Program

7.02 FY 21 Budget Amendments

7.03 FY 21 SPLOST IV Project Length Budgets – Various Roads

7.04 Resolution/Contract – GDOT ROW Acquisition for US 78 Eastbound Onramp

8. Finance

8.01 Presentation of Proposed FY22 Budget

9. Parks and Recreation

9.01 Proposed Updated Fee Schedule and Rental – Between Splash Park

10. Acceptance of Bids/Proposals

10.01 Pre-Engineered Metal Building – Sheriff’s Training Facility

11. Appointments

11.01 O’Kelly Memorial Library Board of Trustees

12. Development Authority of Walton Co.

12.01 Transfer of Funds – For the purpose of developing trade, commerce, industry, and employment opportunities

13. Discussion

14. Announcements

14.01 Regular Monthly Meeting June 1, 2021

15. Executive Session

16. Adjournment